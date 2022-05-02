CM Gehlot to people: Use power judiciously as demand up by 35 percent

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged people to cut down on electricity consumption, saying the demand for it has shot up by 35 percent and no additional power is available with the Indian Energy Exchange.

The CM said the state is no exception as the entire country is facing a power crisis due to the early onset of the heatwave. He also appealed to people to avoid using air conditioners unnecessarily.

''The gap between demand and supply has widened. Electricity is also not available for purchase from the Indian Energy Exchange,'' the CM tweeted.

Gehlot said the state government is trying its best to ensure adequate availability of water.

''There is an appeal to all of you to make limited and judicious use of electricity and water,'' he said.

Gehlot said the demand for electricity has increased to 35 percent due to severe heat conditions and power cuts from two to 10 hours are being imposed in 16 states of the country.

In Rajasthan, power cuts are being imposed in rural and urban areas as per the roster system.

However, essential services have been completely exempted from power cuts, he said.

For ensuring water supply, the CM said district collectors have been authorized to work as per the contingency plan. Drinking water is being supplied through tankers in 4,142 villages and 43 urban areas.

''The revival of economic activities after the coronavirus pandemic, increase in (water) pumping load and domestic consumption are the main reasons behind the increase in the demand for electricity,'' Principal Secretary (Energy) Bhaskar A Sawant said. The temperatures started rising rapidly in the month of March and the situation turned severe by the end of April. People got relief from severe heat conditions to some extent due to thunderstorms triggered by a western disturbance on Sunday. ''There was no active western disturbance in March and April and the wind pattern was also anti-cyclonic. Moisture in the air had reduced and the sky was also clear. Due to all these conditions, the temperature increased,'' a Met department official said. The western disturbance causes thundershower activities which reduce temperatures by a few degrees thus giving respite to people from the blistering heat. On Sunday, the mercury soared to 47.1 degrees in Bikaner, which was the highest temperature in the state. The department has predicted thunderstorms, light rains, and strong surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, and Jodhpur divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is likely to bring down the maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)