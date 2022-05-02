Left Menu

Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 17:37 IST
Finland ends deal for Russian nuclear plant
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Finnish nuclear energy company said Monday it has decided to terminate with immediate effect a contract with Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom for the delivery of a nuclear power plant, in part due to the war in Ukraine "which has worsened the risks for the project." The company, Fennovoima, also cited "significant delays and inability to deliver the project" for terminating the deal to build the northern Finland Hanhikivi Nuclear Power Plant.

It was proposed to house a Russian-designed pressurized water reactor, with a capacity of 1200 MW and the nuclear power plant was to generate approximately 10% of Finland's electricity needs, the company said.

In April 2021, the company announced that construction was to begin in 2023 and commercial operation would start in 2029.

In a statement, Fennovoimas's CEO Joachim Specht said the decision "is estimated to have a significant employee impact in Fennovoima and is expected to impact also the supply chain companies."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022