Left Menu

EU not aware of any companies paying roubles for Russian gas

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:24 IST
EU not aware of any companies paying roubles for Russian gas
Kadri Simson Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has no information that any European company has paid in roubles for Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers comply with a mechanism to convert payments from euros or dollars to roubles, the European Union's energy policy chief said on Monday.

"The Commission doesn't have information about any countries or private company who is willing to do so," European energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on arrival at a meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022