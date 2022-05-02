On Banda tour, UP minister to hospital after being 'bitten by rat or mole'

Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was rushed to a hospital here in the early hours of Monday following a bite possibly by a rat or a mole, a senior official at the district hospital said.

The minister of state for Youth Welfare and Sports, who was on a tour of Banda district and was staying in a circuit house, is fine and left for Lucknow in the morning, officials added.

The minister woke up feeling uneasy around 3 am on Monday, suspecting that he had been bitten in the hand by an insect, and was rushed to the trauma center of the district hospital. An examination revealed that the bite on a finger of his right hand was possibly from a rat or a shrew (an insectivorous mammal that resembles a mouse), the district hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr. SN Mishra said.

The circuit house is in a forest area, leading the minister to suspect he had been bitten by a poisonous insect, he said. The incident in the dead of the night sent the district administration into a tizzy.

On getting information, top district officials including the district magistrate and the chief medical officer reached the circuit house and the minister was taken to hospital, officials said Yadav, 47, was in Banda district following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instruction to ministers to visit districts allotted to them for feedback on governance at the grassroots level.

The chief minister had recently issued instructions that ministers, as well as officials, should avoid hotels and stay in government establishments during official visits.

