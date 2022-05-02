Left Menu

Germany ready to support Russian oil ban, but must be well prepared - minister

Germany is ready to support a ban on Russian oil, but this must be properly prepared and should also take into account the dependence of other EU countries on Russian supplies, the country's economy and climate action minister said on Monday. "The German position is that we need to prepare the steps well and not lead to an uncontrollable economic situation.

"The German position is that we need to prepare the steps well and not lead to an uncontrollable economic situation. Germany has taken great progress on coal and oil and is on course to do the same for gas. Other countries need a bit more time," Robert Habeck told reporters before an EU meeting on energy.

"Between consideration for countries' dependence on Russia and the need to proceed in a united way there is a corridor that we need to discuss," he continued.

