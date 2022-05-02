Left Menu

Goa industries association slams govt over electricity woes

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 19:40 IST
Goa industries association slams govt over electricity woes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An association of industries in Goa on Monday said member units were facing power outages despite it agreeing to bear the extra cost of the state government buying electricity from the open market.

Goa State Industries Association president Damodar Kochkar said the outages were a result of poor power distribution infrastructure in the state, adding that industries were not bothered by a slight rise in tariff but electricity must be available for them to carry out operations.

The Goa government had agreed to procure 120 MW of power from te open market after several industries associations spoke of bearing the cost as frequent load shedding was bringing about loses to their businesses.

He said a plot was given to the electricity department in Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa to set up a sub station to cater to units there, but it was catering to all coastal villages in the vicinity and was overloaded.

The state is collecting infrastructure tax and must upgrade power utilities immediately to give relief to industries, Kochkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022