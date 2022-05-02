National Open Access Registry goes live

The National Open Access Registry (NOAR), which is common automated technology platform for all stakeholders, including open access participants, traders and power exchanges, has gone live from May 1, the power ministry said on Monday. The NOAR has been designed as an integrated single window electronic platform accessible to all stakeholders including open access participants, traders, power exchanges, national/regional/state load despatch centres for electronic processing of short-term open access application. The platform has automated the administration of the short-term open access in inter-state transmission system.

It will act as a repository of information related to short term open access in inter-state transmission including standing clearance issued by RLDCs (regional load dispatch centre) or SLDCs (state load dispatch centre) and short-term open access granted to the open access customers etc. and make such information available to the stakeholders online, the ministry said. Payment gateway provided for making payments and integrated with NOAR shall facilitate financial accounting and tracking of short-term open access transactions.

The National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) operated by Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation and operation of NOAR. The NOAR would be the key to facilitate faster electricity markets and enable integration of Renewable Energy (RE) resources into the grid. NOAR will enable seamless market participation by the open access consumer with easier and faster access to the short-term electricity market, comprising of about 10 per cent of all India demand.

The NOAR is part of the Ministry of Power, Government of India’s initiative and the required regulatory framework has been notified by the CERC through operationalization of the 5th Amendment Regulation of Open Access in inter- State Transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)