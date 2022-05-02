Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard launches Fast Patrol Vessel Kamla Devi

The Indian Coast Guard's ship named Kamla Devi, which is the fifth in a series of 5 Fast Patrol Vessels, was launched on Monday in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-05-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 20:24 IST
Indian Coast Guard launches Fast Patrol Vessel Kamla Devi
ndian Coast Guard's ship 'Kamla Devi'. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard's ship named Kamla Devi, which is the fifth in a series of 5 Fast Patrol Vessels, was launched on Monday in the Titagarh area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The entire design of these 'Fast Patrol Vessels' has been developed in-house by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) shipyard.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the ship was launched by Neela Pathania, wife of Director General Virender Singh Pathania. "'Yard 2118' named 'Kamladevi', 5th in a series of 5 Fast Patrol Vessel indigenously designed and built by GRSE Kolkatta, in line with vision Make in India launched today by Neela Pathania, President Tatrakshika in the presence of DGICG and dignitaries," Indian Coast Guard said in a tweet.

Pathania also lauded the shipyard for preparing the ship for launch within a span of nine months from keel-laying which is ahead of schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022