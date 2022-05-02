Left Menu

Report that Italy is open to paying for Russian gas in roubles misleading - ministry

In a report on Monday, Politico cited Italy's Ecology Transition minister Roberto Cingolani as saying European energy companies should provisionally be allowed to comply with Russian demands to pay for gas in roubles. In a note, the ministry said the article was "misleading" and did not correspond to the position expressed by Cingolani.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 21:28 IST
Report that Italy is open to paying for Russian gas in roubles misleading - ministry
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Ecology Transition Ministry on Monday denied a media report saying that Italy was open to paying for Russian gas with roubles. Moscow has said foreign gas buyers must deposit euros or dollars into an account at privately owned Russian bank Gazprombank, which would convert them into roubles.

The EU Commission last month told countries that complying with Russia's scheme could possibly breach EU sanctions. In a report on Monday, Politico cited Italy's Ecology Transition minister Roberto Cingolani as saying European energy companies should provisionally be allowed to comply with Russian demands to pay for gas in roubles.

In a note, the ministry said the article was "misleading" and did not correspond to the position expressed by Cingolani. "While waiting for a common EU position on the payments position, the euro/roubles scheme envisaging that companies pay in euros at the moment does not seem to constitute a breach of the sanctions of Feb. 24," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022