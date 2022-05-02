Left Menu

Only one infiltration attempt made from across border this year, says Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps

Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on Monday, said that there had been only one infiltration attempt this year which was foiled and that terrorists have not been able to breach our anti-infiltration grid.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:01 IST
Only one infiltration attempt made from across border this year, says Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps
Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps on Monday, said that there had been only one infiltration attempt this year which was foiled and that terrorists have not been able to breach our anti-infiltration grid. While talking to the mediapersons in Srinagar, he said, "This year only one infiltration attempt was made from across the border and it was foiled. Terrorists have not been able to breach our anti-infiltration grid."

On Pakistan-based terrorists neutralised in Kashmir, he said, "Majority of these terrorists here remained quiet and put local youth as the face of terrorism here. As numbers of local terrorists decreased, they're now getting exposed & contacts are happening." On reports of satellite phones and night vision devices being used by terrorists again, he stated, "They've found them, but they're not in large numbers. We've also changed our rules of engagement & procedures. It's not a big challenge." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022