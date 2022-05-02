Left Menu

Punjab govt to seek suggestions of people for 2022-23 budget

The AAP-led government in Punjab on Monday said it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23. Dubbing it a Janta budget, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said people can give their valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget and also launched a portal for the same.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:14 IST
Punjab govt to seek suggestions of people for 2022-23 budget
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP-led government in Punjab on Monday said it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23. Dubbing it a ''Janta budget'', Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said people can give their valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget and also launched a portal for the same. He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state in this regard. Cheema said people can send their suggestions by May 10.

It is for the first time such an initiative is being taken, he said. "We are seeking suggestions from every section of the society, be it traders, farmers or industry about how the state budget should be. That is why it is called Janta budget," the minister noted. PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022