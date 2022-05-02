In a major shift, Germany said it was prepared to back an immediate European Union embargo on Russian oil, possibly paving the way for such a ban within days, while efforts to evacuate civilians from devastated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol ran into delays. FIGHTING * A rocket strike hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa in southwestern Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries, according to the local governor. * A Russian rocket strike hit a strategically important bridge in the Odesa region, authorities said. * Russia's defence ministry said a missile strike on a military airfield near the port of Odesa, destroyed a runway and a hangar with Western-supplied weapons and ammunition. * Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports captured by Russian forces "until the restoration of control", the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said. * A Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military chief said. * The U.N. human rights office said the civilian death toll in Ukraine since Feb. 24 had exceeded 3,000 people.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments. BUSINESS AND THE ECONOMY * Paying for Russian gas using Moscow's proposed scheme to convert payments into roubles would breach EU sanctions, the bloc's energy policy chief said. * Berlin will be ready to back an immediate EU ban on Russian oil imports, two German ministers said. * To keep the bloc united, the EU executive may offer Hungary and Slovakia exemptions or transition periods and phase in the ban by the year-end.

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS * Buses seeking to evacuate more civilians from Mariupol have not yet reached the agreed pickup point, the city council said, contradicting an earlier report that they had left. * Cowering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers far beneath the vast Azovstal steel works, evacuee Natalia Usmanova told Reuters she felt her heart would stop as Russian bombs rained down on Mariupol. * Israel lambasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins, calling it an "unforgivable" falsehood. * Britain said Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war on social media. * Russia's Bolshoi Theatre cancelled, without giving a reason, a series of shows this week by directors who have spoken out against the war in Ukraine. QUOTES * ​"I don't even want to speak about what's happening with the people living in Popasna, Rubizhne and Novotoshkivske right now," said Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Gaidai. "These cities simply don't exist anymore. They have completely destroyed them."

