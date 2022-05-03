Left Menu

Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama

The first elected female leader of Panamas Wounaan Indigenous group took office on Monday.The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of womens positions in the countrys Indigenous communities.Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngbe-Bugl.

PTI | Panamacity | Updated: 03-05-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 02:19 IST
Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama

The first elected female leader of Panama's Wounaan Indigenous group took office on Monday.

The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of women's positions in the country's Indigenous communities.

Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngäbe-Buglé. And a woman from the Guna community was elected to the national congress in 2019. Ausencio Palacio, the country's assistant minister for Indigenous affairs, said women's roles in leading Indigenous communities is growing stronger. “There is an increasing trend of alternating power between men and women in the Indigenous territories,'' said Palacio. “Women have been demanding their space and daring to compete in traditional elections.” The Wounaan are one of the smaller communities that make up Panama's total 4,50,000 Indigenous population, in a country of about 4.3 million people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022