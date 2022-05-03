Female Indigenous leader takes office in Panama
The first elected female leader of Panamas Wounaan Indigenous group took office on Monday.The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of womens positions in the countrys Indigenous communities.Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngbe-Bugl.
The first elected female leader of Panama's Wounaan Indigenous group took office on Monday.
The inauguration of Aulina Ismare Opua marks a strengthening of women's positions in the country's Indigenous communities.
Recently, Elena Cruz Guerra won the leadership of the Indigenous territory of Ngäbe-Buglé. And a woman from the Guna community was elected to the national congress in 2019. Ausencio Palacio, the country's assistant minister for Indigenous affairs, said women's roles in leading Indigenous communities is growing stronger. “There is an increasing trend of alternating power between men and women in the Indigenous territories,'' said Palacio. “Women have been demanding their space and daring to compete in traditional elections.” The Wounaan are one of the smaller communities that make up Panama's total 4,50,000 Indigenous population, in a country of about 4.3 million people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Attack on Sharad Pawar's residence: Mumbai court sends lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14-day judicial custody
U.S. top diplomat Blinken seeks cooperation on migration at Panama summit
MoS Meenakshi Lekhi to visit Panama, Honduras, Chile
Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary
Panamax Infotech Limited Is Now a Great Place to Work-Certified™