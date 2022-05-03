Delhi: Student attacked with knife by unknown miscreants outside his school

A school student was allegedly attacked with knives by unknown miscreants outside his school campus Mangolpuri area of New Delhi on Monday, said a police officer. "The boy has told us that after giving an exam on Monday when he was leaving school, a bike that was crossing from there accidentally hit him. The victim boy had an argument with the bike rider and pillion. The bike rider called two more people and they all started beating the schoolboy. They attacked him with a knife. He somehow managed to rush back to the school campus to save him," said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer Delhi.

The DCP further said, that on receiving the information about the attack, a police team was sent to the spot. "The boy (victim) was already taken to the hospital before the police team reached the spot," he added.

The MLC (medical test) of the boy has been done and it has been found that "injuries are not superficial" (deep cuts through knife). Meanwhile, police also said that CCTV cameras around the area have also been examined but no footage regarding the incident has been found yet.

Police teams are inquiring in the area reading the identity of the assailants. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. (ANI)

