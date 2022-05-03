Heaven, paradise, mesmerising, say tourists visiting Kashmir to escape heat

Tourists from all across the country rush towards the scenic valleys of Jammu and Kashmir as plains across the country see high temperatures. "Weather is so pleasant in the valley right now, I've had a lot of fun visiting here. There are so many places to visit, this is the perfect time to enjoy Kashmir" said Deepika, a tourist.

A large number of tourists can be seen visiting Srinagar to enjoy the Shikara rides in mesmerising Dal Lake and see the beauty of Mughal gardens. "There is no comparison of Kashmir with any other place in the country in terms of nature's beauty. I am happy to see the cleanliness of every place I visit here. This is the best time to visit Kashmir. The air here feels completely different, it is clean. Yeh sach hai agar kahi Jannat hai toh wahi yahe hai (It is true if there is a paradise anywhere, it is in Kashmir)," said Sumesh Koul, another tourist.

Meanwhile, the traders and people associated with the tourism industry are happy with the response they are getting now. "Kashmir has been blessed by God when it comes to beauty. So many tourists are visiting Kashmir right now that people related to the tourism industry are hardly getting any free time now. After a long time, such a good business is coming back to Kashmir," said Rauf Trambu, Tour and Travel Agent.

According to the travel agent, hotels in Kashmir are packed for the entire May and advance bookings for June have already started. He said it is expected that business will grow further in the coming months as the heatwave continues its spell in northern India.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning on Monday for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided a bit across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)