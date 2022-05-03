Kolkata: Markets abuzz for Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations

Markets across the country are witnessing a massive footfall of customers as people have gone on a shopping spree on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The Nakhoda Masjid market in Kolkata is filled with shoppers ensuring to maximise the fun of Eid by buying all sorts of products from edibles to decorations.

Sahel Ahmed, the owner of a perfume shop, says that the "demand of product has increased by many folds as people are excited to celebrate the festival in full swing almost after two years." "You can see that the entire market is flocked with people. The celebration for the last two years was limited due to COVID-19 but today you can feel the enthusiasm of people. The market is good, we are witnessing high demand," he added.

Sevai seller Wahab Ahmed said that even though the rates of the product have increased people are not shying away from buying their favourite sevai. "We sell Banaras Sevai and Lucknow Senai. People here in Kolkata like both of them. Rates have been increased this time," Ahmed said.

With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a tweet. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like Hath Ka Seviyan, Nammak Ka Seviyan, Chakle Ka Seviyan and Laddu Seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called Sheerkurma, which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

