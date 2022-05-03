Brazil's Petrobras increases jet fuel prices by about 7%

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras increased its jet fuel prices in several cities starting on Sunday, data published on the firm's website showed. The average hike was close to 7%, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear. Kerosene prices have climbed by about 49% this year.

The company had already increased prices for jet fuel in early April. Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

