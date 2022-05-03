Left Menu

Brazil's Petrobras increases jet fuel prices by about 7%

The average hike was close to 7%, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear. Kerosene prices have climbed by about 49% this year. The company had already increased prices for jet fuel in early April. Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 05:09 IST
Brazil's Petrobras increases jet fuel prices by about 7%

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras increased its jet fuel prices in several cities starting on Sunday, data published on the firm's website showed. The average hike was close to 7%, according to Brazilian airlines association Abear. Kerosene prices have climbed by about 49% this year.

The company had already increased prices for jet fuel in early April. Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022