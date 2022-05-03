Left Menu

Kanpur: Eid, Tritya common celebration in Temple, Mosque

Amid the communal tensions across the country, local residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have set a unique example of peace and brotherhood by offering 'Azaan' and 'Aarti' under the same premises.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2022 09:05 IST
Kanpur temple, mosque share common entrance. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the communal tensions across the country, local residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have set a unique example of peace and brotherhood by offering 'Azaan' and 'Aarti' under the same premises. A Hanuman temple and mosque share a common entrance at Kanpur's Tatmil chowk, the heart of the city. The devotees said that namaaz and prayers take place with the cooperation of both the communities.

"Aarti and Azaan take place with the cooperation of both communities. We believe in inclusiveness and we all stay here in peace," the temple priest told ANI. Owaisi, who comes to pray in the mosque said that people of both the communities have a feeling of harmony and brotherhood here.

"Both Mandir and Masjid have a common entrance, we have to cross the temple and then enter the mosque. We are coming here to pray for three to four years. People of both communities have a feeling of brotherhood here," Owaisi said. The clashes over communal differences are being reported in the various parts of the country for around the past two months including Madhya Pradesh's Khargone violence, Rajasthan's Jodhpur stone-pelting, Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

