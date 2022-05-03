J-K Police arrest 2 terrorists with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian army busted an inter-district narco terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore and arms and ammunition in the Baramulla district. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the UAP Act, NDPS Act, and Arms Act at Baramulla Police Station.

"Inter-district Narco-Terror module busted by Baramulla Police and Army 52RR. A total of two terrorist associates were arrested and heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore along with arms and ammunition were recovered. A case under relevant sections of UAP Act, NDPS Act, and Arms Act registered in Baramulla PS," informed the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday. In another incident, the security forces also nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district.

"During joint Naka by Ganderbal Police along with Army's 24 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force was laid at village Rabitar during checking a white Scorpio has been spotted coming from Dab Wakoora tried to take a U-turn and run away," said the police. The security forces nabbed the driver and searched the vehicle from which a huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.

A case has been registered in Ganderbal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A probe into the matter has begun. (ANI)

