Amit Shah wishes Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya to countrymen

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wished on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya to the countrymen. The Home Minister took Twitter to wish the people of the country the best.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. The ideals of Lord Parshuram, who established equality and justice in the society with his tenacity and might, will remain at the center of inspiration for mankind for ages," Shah tweeted. In another tweet, Shah said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May Maa Lakshmi fill everyone's life with good health, progress and prosperity."

Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country. As per the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the tritiya (third day) of 'shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May. (ANI)

