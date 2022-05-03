Sonalika Clocks Staggering 43.5 percent Domestic Growth to Register Highest Ever April Domestic Sales of 10,217 Tractors and Beats Industry Growth (est. 41 percent)

• After achieving new peaks in FY'22, Sonalika Tractors has carried forward the strong momentum and initiated its FY'23 journey with sturdy performance.

• The company has registered its highest-ever April month overall sales of 12,328 tractors, powered by the best-ever April domestic performance of whopping 43.5% growth and beaten industry growth (est. 41%).

• Sonalika is fully prepared for the new financial year with a slew of product launches and remains committed to offering superior services for farmers' delight. Succeeding its record performance clocked in FY'22 both in tractor sales and production, India's No1 tractor exports brand Sonalika is now ready to take the market by storm in FY'23. Sonalika Tractors has recorded its highest-ever April month overall tractor sales of 12,328 units. This is powered by the best April's domestic sales of 10,217 tractors, an increase of 43.5% over the 7,122 domestic tractor sales recorded in April'21. With this, the company has beaten industry growth of est. 41% even at such high growth levels and prepared a strong platform to achieve the extraordinary yet again during the new financial year. One of India's leading tractor manufacturers, Sonalika follows a unique approach to developing customized tractors that address all critical needs of farmers - be it related to farming or haulage. Ensuring farm prosperity across the world, the company has doubled its exports in the last two years and won its trust across regions. The company continues to receive an overwhelming response for its heavy-duty range as it has been clocking over 1 lakh annual tractor sales every year over the past half a decade. Entering the FY'23, Sonalika is fully prepared with new product launches lined up during the year and ensures superior services to its customers worldwide. Sharing his thoughts about the superior performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, "It is invigorating to start the Q1 FY'23 with highest-ever April month overall sales of 12,328 tractors with best April domestic sales. With staggering 43.5% growth in the domestic market, we have surpassed industry growth of est. 41% even at such high growth levels and this has certainly set the course for us this year. I am thankful to our customers for this incremental trust level in our technologically advanced and customized tractors and our channel partners who remain committed with us to deliver better than the best across the world." He added, "Year after year, we have commanded the position of No1 tractor export brand from India and have doubled our export volumes in just two years. While overpowering challenges throughout FY'22, we continued to build up strong momentum and ensured to carry the same forward for a splendid performance in FY'23. With prevailing positive sentiments, bumper wheat harvest, and likely normal monsoon, the market demand has gradually picked up momentum. Sonalika will leave no stone unturned in addressing farmers' crop and geography-specific needs and speed up farm mechanization for a prosperous future. Gearing up for FY'23, we will continue to follow our product offensive strategy that includes innovative new tractors as well as advanced technology upgrades." About Sonalika Tractors Sonalika Tractors, the No. 1 Exports brand from India and one of India's leading tractor manufacturers, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 13 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. The company has been clocking over 1 lakh tractor sales consistently over the last 5 years and recorded the highest annual growth of 41.6% in the domestic market which was significantly higher than the overall industry growth of 26.7%. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the inspirational project of Niti-Aayog to double the farmer's income in the country by 2022. No. 1 Exports Brand from India Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.8 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100% presence across all European countries, Sonalika tractors are successfully operated by more than 25,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts center in Germany that caters to the regional requirements to provide better service and customer satisfaction. No. 1 Heavy-Duty Customised Crop Solutions Sonalika tractor portfolio is customized as per the needs and is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for a better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position. As the farm mechanization expert, SonalikaAgro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of the crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post-harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers access to advanced agri machinery on rent thereby aiming to increase farm output cost-effectively. The company has introduced the 'Agro Solutions app for easy access to requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country. About the World No. 1 plant, The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No. 1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customized farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes into the making of a tractor and is powered by robotics as well as automation to maintain the highest quality standards in its product portfolio. More about Sonalika Sonalika has bagged the 'Iconic Brand of the Year' award by The Economic Times three years in a row (2017-2019), and the 'Global Innovations Leadership Award' by Agriculture Today in 2018 & 2019. Sonalika Vice Chairman, Mr. A.S. Mittal has been felicitated with the 'Business Leader of The Year 2018-2019' award by BTVi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)