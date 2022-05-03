Left Menu

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: People celebrate with fervour, take holy dip in Ganga

The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is in its full fervour across the country on Tuesday. Starting the day with a holy dip on this occasion, people took a holy dip at the sacred rivers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 09:44 IST
People take holy dip in river Ganga in Varanasi on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya is in its full fervour across the country on Tuesday. Starting the day with a holy dip on this occasion, people took a holy dip at the sacred rivers. In Varanasi, people worshipped Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and paid obeisance to the deities after taking a holy dip.

One of the devotees present at the venue said, "It is considered very auspicious to take a holy dip in River Ganga today. I am glad to be here with my family. I hope God wipes away the harmful effects of the COVID-19 pandemic." Similar visuals were seen in Prayagraj wherein people were seen taking a holy dip in River Ganga to mark the occasion.

Several leaders from the political spheres also extended their greetings on the occasion. Taking to twitter Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted today morning, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May Goddess Lakshmi fill everyone's life with good health, progress and prosperity."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also Tweeted and wrote, "Greetings on the blessed occasion of #AkshayaTritiya. May your lives be filled with the gift of good health, happiness and prosperity. My best wishes to all." "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered a highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means refers to the one who never diminishes positivity. According to several Hindu beliefs, Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. Most people purchase Gold on this day as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

