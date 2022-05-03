Rajasthan CM appeals for calm in 'Jodhpur's tradition of love, brotherhood'

Calling the Jodhpur clashes between two groups "unfortunate", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the district administration to maintain law and order situation at all costs while also appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony. Gehlot also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

"It is an unfortunate incident that a tense atmosphere has prevailed due to the clashes between the two groups at Jalori gate in Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs," the chief minister tweeted. He further called upon the people to help in maintaining the law and order situation in line with the "Jodhpur's tradition of love and brotherhood".

Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after clashes on Monday night, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and the Akshaya Tritiya festivals today. According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today.

This follows after several people were injured in stone-pelting between two communities on Monday night after some miscreants replaced one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move resulting in clashes. During this, the crowd also uprooted loudspeakers installed in the area for the Eid prayers. Police reached the spot and intervened in the matter to disperse the crowd. (ANI)

