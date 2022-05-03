Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 10:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti. "Many congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour along with mercy and compassion," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi today.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone's lives." Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country.

As per the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the tritiya (third day) of 'shukla paksha' in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

