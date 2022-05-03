Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments - minister
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:48 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary will not support sanctions that would make Russian oil and gas shipments to Hungary impossible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Tuesday.
Speaking in Kazakhstan, Szijjarto said Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline accounted for about 65% of the oil Hungary needed and there were no alternative supply routes that could replace that.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Hungary
- Peter Szijjarto
- Szijjarto
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian c.bank considers more flexible forex sale rules for exporters
INSIGHT-Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Lviv governor says 6 people were killed and another 8 were wounded by Russian missile strikes in western Ukrainian city, reports AP.
Russian c.bank considers more flexible forex sale rules for exporters
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 6 in Lviv