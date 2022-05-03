Left Menu

Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments - minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 12:48 IST
Hungary will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas shipments - minister
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will not support sanctions that would make Russian oil and gas shipments to Hungary impossible, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking in Kazakhstan, Szijjarto said Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline accounted for about 65% of the oil Hungary needed and there were no alternative supply routes that could replace that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

