Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia will seek an exemption from any oil embargo of Russian oil agreed by the European Union in its next set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"If it comes to an approved embargo of Russian oil as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will request an exemption," the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions.

