Left Menu

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Gazprom has had to book transit capacity via the pipeline since 2020, after Poland decided not to expand its gas transit contract with Russia. Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany were still at around a five-month high, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 13:11 IST
Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland, and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland. Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 8,001,954 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), the data showed. Physical gas flows via Mallnow had fallen to zero on Monday night.

Russian gas giant Gazprom did not book any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform. Gazprom has had to book transit capacity via the pipeline since 2020 after Poland decided not to expand its gas transit contract with Russia.

Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany were still at around a five-month high, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Nominations via Velke Kapusany were at around 993,122-megawatt-hours (MWh) per day, the highest since the end of November, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable at 72,275,062 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022