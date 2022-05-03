Bihar CM attends Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at Gandhi Maidan

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday attended the namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and wished that brotherhood stays in the country. Speaking to the media here, Kumar expressed happiness that after two years of the COVID pandemic, a larger number of people were able to offer namaz on Eid.

"For two years, people could not come here due to COVID; I am glad that again on Eid, a large number of people have come here. May Bihar and the country move forward and the brotherhood stays," the Chief Minister said. On April 22, the Janata Dal (United) leader attended an Iftar party organized at the residence of former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi in Patna.

The Chief Minister's presence at the Iftar party came at a time when enough indications are there of a rift in the NDA government in Bihar after the RJD's victory in the Bochahan bypoll. Nitish Kumar attended the Iftar party of RJD after a gap of five years. In 2017, Nitish left Bihar's Grand Alliance to become an ally of the BJP.

Throughout the loudspeaker row too, Nitish Kumar has maintained a clear stand that his government will "never indulge in such politics or interfere in any religion". "Everyone's aware of our view, we never do any sort of interference in any religion," he had said. (ANI)

