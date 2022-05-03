Left Menu

Norway sovereign wealth fund CEO expects "rocky ride ahead" in markets

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:12 IST
Norway sovereign wealth fund CEO expects "rocky ride ahead" in markets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, expects difficult market conditions in the time ahead, affected by geopolitical events and inflation, its chief executive said on Tuesday. "All this taken together means that we have a rocky ride ahead," CEO Nicolai Tangen said in prepared remarks published ahead of his testifying in front of parliament's finance committee.

($1 = 9.4587 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022