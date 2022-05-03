Norway sovereign wealth fund CEO expects "rocky ride ahead" in markets

Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, expects difficult market conditions in the time ahead, affected by geopolitical events and inflation, its chief executive said on Tuesday. "All this taken together means that we have a rocky ride ahead," CEO Nicolai Tangen said in prepared remarks published ahead of his testifying in front of parliament's finance committee.

($1 = 9.4587 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)