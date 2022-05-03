Portals of Gangotri Dham opened today

The portals of Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Earlier on Monday, the CM had flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the route of Char Dham Yatra to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage to the people.

The doors of Gangotri Dham were shut for devotees from 5 November 2021 in the view of the winter season. According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made by the government for 45 days.

Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying out a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. (ANI)

