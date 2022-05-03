Left Menu

Portals of Gangotri Dham opened today

The portals of Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

ANI | Gangotri (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-05-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 14:15 IST
Portals of Gangotri Dham opened today
Opened portals of Gangotri Dham, Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The portals of Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Earlier on Monday, the CM had flagged off free health services provided by a private health organization for devotees on the route of Char Dham Yatra to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage to the people.

The doors of Gangotri Dham were shut for devotees from 5 November 2021 in the view of the winter season. According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made by the government for 45 days.

Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying out a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022