DCW rescues 5 minor boys from bangle making unit in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday rescued five minor boys employed as child labour in a bangle making unit in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against the accused.

The DCW in a statement said that it received information on its 181 Women Helpline from an anonymous source who informed that five minor boys were employed in a bangle making unit and were regularly beaten up brutally by their employer. "A team of the Commission immediately reached the spot, along with Delhi Police, and rescued the minor boys. Out of the five children rescued, two were 8 years old each, one was 10 years old and the other two were 13 years old each," the Commission informed.

The children, as per the release of the DCW, informed that the children hailed from Bihar and came to Delhi over a month ago to earn a livelihood. "The boys were employed in a bangle making unit where they were beaten up frequently and mercilessly by their employer. They further informed that the employer promised them to pay Rs 4,000 per month for making bangles but they weren't paid anything as of now," DCW said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said that it is "extremely unfortunate" that the childhood of hundreds of children in the country is being sacrificed. "These children should have been attending schools and instead were forced to work and were beaten mercilessly. I am grateful to the person who made the anonymous call and helped the commission in rescuing the children. We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police for the registration of FIR in the matter. The employer and his accomplices must be arrested. These children should be properly rehabilitated by the Child Welfare Committee," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)