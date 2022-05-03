Left Menu

UK government has no plans to introduce energy windfall tax, says PM's spokesman

Updated: 03-05-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:00 IST
Britain's government has no plans to change its opposition to introducing a windfall tax on energy firms to help people facing surging fuel prices because it might hurt investment, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"There's no plans to change our position on this ... We believe that a windfall tax could put off billions worth of opportunities awaiting investment in the North Sea and put at risk jobs in the industry," the spokesman told reporters.

