Russian forces fired rockets at an encircled steelworks in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol and thick smoke blackened the sky at the plant where officials on Tuesday said 200 civilians were still trapped despite evacuations. FIGHTING * At least nine civilians were killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said. The Ukrainian president's office said earlier that other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire. * Russia has struck a military airfield near Ukraine's southwestern city of Odesa with missiles, destroying drones, missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the United States and its European allies, the defense ministry said.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports of battlefield developments. BUSINESS AND THE ECONOMY * Slovakia will seek an exemption from any embargo of Russian oil agreed by the European Union in its next set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia's Economy Ministry said. The European Commission is preparing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia and is expected to finalize work on Tuesday. * Ukraine is forecast to have a significant shortage of grain storing facilities in the 2022/23 season due to a sharp fall in exports resulting from Russia's invasion, analyst APK-Inform said. * Russian retailers Magnit and Lenta are in talks with their suppliers and other parties about importing goods via Kazakhstan, Russia's southern neighbor and close partner, a Kazakh official was quoted as saying.

DIPLOMACY, CIVILIANS * French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, by telephone, Macron's office said. The two spoke regularly in the early weeks following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but Macron last talked to Putin on March 29. * Pope Francis said in an interview that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war but had not received a reply. He also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy". * Ukraine hoped a first column of evacuees from the ruins of a steelworks in Russian-occupied Mariupol would reach the city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, and hospitals prepared to treat people for anything from burns to malnutrition. * Putin signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations", the Kremlin said. The document does not specify the targets. QUOTES * "You wake up in the morning and you cry," said Mariupol resident Tatyana Bushlanova, sitting by a blackened apartment block and talking over the sound of shells exploding nearby. "You cry in the evening. I don't know where to go at all." ​

