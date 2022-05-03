Left Menu

Italy would face serious problem in winter if Russian gas supplies cut now - minister

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:12 IST
Italy would face serious problem in winter if Russian gas supplies cut now - minister
Roberto Cingolani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy would face serious issues filling gas storage were Russian gas supplies to be cut off now and that would pose a problem for the winter season, Italy's ecology transition minister Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday.

"It would be important to maintain Russian flows until the end of 2022 to be able to confront winter and allow a gradual withdrawal from Russian supplies in safety," Cingolani said during an appearance before the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister added that a national price cap on gas for Italy would be "extremely difficult" and needs to be done at the European Union (EU) level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022