UK regulator issues compliance reviews to suppliers over payment demands

Britain's energy regulator has issued compliance reviews to suppliers relating to higher charges to consumers, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday, saying some companies were increasing regular charges more than necessary.

"Suppliers have three weeks to respond ... The regulator will not hesitate to swiftly enforce compliance, including issuing substantial fines," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

