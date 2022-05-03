Left Menu

TN CM appeals for donations to help Lankan people, DMK pledges Rs 1 crore

He recalled that the Centre has given its approval for the states humanitarian initiative.This is the time to render whatever assistance that is possible to the beleaguered people, he said in his appeal and requested donations to help the Sri Lankan people.The Chief Minister informed that the donations received would be used to procure essentials like food and these would be sent to Sri Lanka.People may visit httpsereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprfcmprf.html for making donations and it could be sent to Indian Overseas Banks Secretariat Branch in Chennai SB account no.117201000000070 IFSC IOBA0001172 and CMPRF-Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund PAN No is AAAGC0038F.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:23 IST
TN CM appeals for donations to help Lankan people, DMK pledges Rs 1 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government to buy essentials such as food and ship it to Sri Lanka to help its people, who are battling the impact of a battered economy. Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from his party to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to support the island nation's people. Top AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had days ago said that he would contribute Rs 50 lakh in his personal capacity to help the Lankan people. The Chief Minister pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government would soon be sending 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs in the first phase to the neighbouring country. He recalled that the Centre has given its approval for the state's humanitarian initiative.

''This is the time to render whatever assistance that is possible to the beleaguered people,'' he said in his appeal and requested donations to help the Sri Lankan people.

The Chief Minister informed that the donations received would be used to procure essentials like food and these would be sent to Sri Lanka.

People may visit https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in.cmprf/cmprf.html for making donations and it could be sent to Indian Overseas Bank's Secretariat Branch in Chennai (SB account no.117201000000070 / IFSC IOBA0001172 and CMPRF-Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund PAN No is AAAGC0038F). Donors could make payments through Google Pay and by using other options like by way of sending a cheque or demand draft. It should be sent to the Joint Secretary to Government & Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Finance (CMPRF) Department, Secretariat, Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022