U.S. State Department determines Russia has wrongfully detained basketball player Griner

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:37 IST
The U.S. State Department has determined that Russia has wrongfully detained American basketball player Brittney Griner, a department spokesperson said in a statement.

Russia said it had detained seven-time WNBA All-Star player Griner in February for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil.

