EU to unveil plan to replace two-thirds of Russian gas this year

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The European Commission will present a plan later this month for how the European Union can replace two thirds of its Russian gas use by the end of 2022, the bloc's energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

Speaking in European Parliament, Simson said the EU had reached out to all major gas suppliers to help replace Russian gas with alternatives, and its plan would also replace gas use with renewable energy or through energy savings, where possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

