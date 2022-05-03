Left Menu

Major fire in scrap godown of MCD office in Delhi

A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhis Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. They said the fire broke out in the scrap lying in the MCD office godown. The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 pm, officials added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 pm following which eight to nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They said the fire broke out in the scrap lying in the MCD office godown. The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 pm, officials added. PTI NIT SRY

