EU's Borrell says new Russia sanctions to hit oil, cut more banks from SWIFT

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow's oil industry, more Russia banks and those responsible for disinformation, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"We are working on the sixth package of sanctions which aims to de-SWIFT more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports," Josep Borrell, head of the foreign policy unit at the EU's executive European Commission, said in a tweet. Borrell added that the Commission's proposals would be presented to the bloc's 27 member states for approval.

Officials said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to spell out the proposed sanctions on Wednesday, and that they would include a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of this year. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Charlotte Van Cempenhout and John Chalmers)

