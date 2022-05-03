Left Menu

Civilians still trapped in 'hell' after Mariupol evacuation -Red Cross

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:32 IST
The head of the Red Cross in Ukraine said on Tuesday that an unknown number of civilians remained trapped in Mariupol and surrounding areas after it evacuated more than 100 civilians from the Azovstal plant.

"We would have hoped that many more people would have been able to join the convoy and get out of hell. That is why we have mixed feelings," Pascal Hundt from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told journalists by Zoom.

He also expressed concern about signs that intense fighting had resumed in and around the plant but said the ICRC would continue to press for access to the remaining civilians.

