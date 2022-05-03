Left Menu

Freed bonded labourers felicitated at Thane function

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:41 IST
Over 300 freed bonded labourers and kin of 200 who died in the interim were felicitated at a function in Thane.

Shramjivi Sanghatana chief Vivek Pandit said his organisation had in 40 years since its formation freed 500 bonded labourers across Maharashtra.

''We felicitated 300 who are still alive and the kin of 200 who died,'' he said at the event, which took place in Usgaon near Bhiwandi.

