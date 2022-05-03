Goa: Three labourers die in ammonia tank blast at ZACL plant at Vasco

Three labourers died on the spot due to a blast in an ammonia tank at the Zuari Agro Chemical Limited (ZACL) Plant at Vasco on Tuesday afternoon.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted "It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited plant at Vasco. The State machinery has immediately responded and is making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation."

"I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe any rumours. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the Government," Sawant said in another tweet. (ANI)

