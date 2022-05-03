Left Menu

Goa: Three labourers die in ammonia tank blast at ZACL plant at Vasco

Three labourers died on the spot due to a blast in an ammonia tank at the Zuari Agro Chemical Limited (ZACL) Plant at Vasco on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | South Goa (Goa) | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:28 IST
Goa: Three labourers die in ammonia tank blast at ZACL plant at Vasco
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers died on the spot due to a blast in an ammonia tank at the Zuari Agro Chemical Limited (ZACL) Plant at Vasco on Tuesday afternoon.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted "It is very unfortunate to hear about the tragic death of three labourers in a blast of the under maintenance Ammonia Tank at Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited plant at Vasco. The State machinery has immediately responded and is making every effort to bring normalcy to the situation."

"I urge the locals not to panic and not to believe any rumours. There is no gas leakage and the matter is being monitored by the Government," Sawant said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022