Water supply in North, West, South Delhi to be affected till tomorrow evening: Delhi Jal Board

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
Water supply in the areas of North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and parts of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt and the command area of Deer Park will be affected till tomorrow evening. "Due to excessive and unusual floating and filter clogging algae material resulting in choking of filter beds, the treatment process has slowed down at Haiderpur WTP. The production is expected to become normal by tomorrow evening," tweeted Delhi Jal Board.

"Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however, water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on requirements," added the Delhi Jal Board. "Areas affected: North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt and the command area of Deer Park," stated Delhi Jal board. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

