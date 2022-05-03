Left Menu

Karnataka reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

Karnataka reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST
Karnataka reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, zero death
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 107 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Tuesday. According to the state Health Department, the active number of COVID patients reached 1,815.

Meanwhile, as many as 107 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours talking the total recoveries at 39,06,027. The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,47,944. The current positivity rate of COVID cases in the state stands at 1.50 per cent.

The cumulative fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state stood at 40,060. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022