Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM launches organic-based campaign to increase soil fertility

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which marks the beginning of the Kharif crop season, and asked people to use organic manure to increase the fertility of soil.The launch function was held at the premises of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya IGKV here.On the occasion, Baghel, attired in traditional dhoti and kurta, performed rituals associated with the soil, sowed seeds and drove a tractor.Chhattisgarh has science-based culture and tradition.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:30 IST
Chhattisgarh CM launches organic-based campaign to increase soil fertility
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched 'Maati Pujan Mahaabhiyan' on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which marks the beginning of the Kharif crop season, and asked people to use organic manure to increase the fertility of soil.

The launch function was held at the premises of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) here.

On the occasion, Baghel, attired in traditional dhoti and kurta, performed rituals associated with the soil, sowed seeds and drove a tractor.

''Chhattisgarh has science-based culture and tradition. For progress in farming, we have to use the combination of culture, tradition and modern techniques. The state government has been making efforts in this direction. If we take care of the soil's health, then it will ultimately benefit our own health,'' he said.

''Excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides has resulted in reduction in the softness of soil. It also causes adverse effects on people's health as we consume the farm produce. People must use vermi-compost and other organic materials in farming,'' he added.

He hailed IGKV, which has completed 35 years, for developing over 100 new varieties of paddy and preserving over 23,000 varieties.' The CM also administered an oath to people present on the occasion to adopt organic farming to enhance and preserve the fertility of soil, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022