Cop among six booked for raping minor in UP's Lalitpur

A case has been registered against six people, including a station house office (SHO) for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

ANI | Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A case has been registered against six people, including a station house office (SHO) for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped her. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang-rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused.

"One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon," added the SP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

