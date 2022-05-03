Left Menu

Delhi: Eight-month-old dies after drowning in water tank in Dallupura

An eight-month-old child drowned in a water tank located on the rooftop of his building, in Dallupura, Delhi on Tuesday, said the police.

An eight-month-old child drowned in a water tank located on the rooftop of his building, in Dallupura, Delhi on Tuesday, said the police. The infant's father rushed him to the LBS Hospital hospital where he was declared brought dead, added the police.

The initial enquiry revealed that the mother of the child had gone outside her house leaving her three children one aged 4.5 years, one aged 2.5 years and the 8-month-old child in the room which was latched from outside, as per the police. On her return, she did not find the youngest child in the room. On being searched the child was found drowned in the tank on the roof of the building.

The dead body of the child has been preserved in the mortuary for autopsy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

