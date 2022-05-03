Left Menu

BSF recovers bottles filled with heroin in Punjab's Abohar sector

Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered two plastic bottles filled with heroin from Punjab's Abohar sector.

ANI | Abohar (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:05 IST
The recovered heroin botteles with BSF. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

"BSF troops deployed on patrolling duty noticed a suspected person hiding near Majar, located adjacent to the Border fence on the India side in the area near Village - Jodhawala in Abohar Sector," stated the BSF.

"As soon as the individual was challenged by patrolling party, he managed to escape away on a bike parked along the Link Road. Further, during a thorough search of the area, two plastic bottles filled with heroin, wrapped in green coloured cloth/pouch were recovered near the border fence,", added the BSF release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

