Madhya Pradesh: Two tribal men lynched on suspicion of cow slaughter in Seoni, one arrested

One person is arrested while three suspects have been detained in connection with two tribal men who were beaten to death by a mob over the suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 05:43 IST
Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
One person is arrested while three suspects have been detained in connection with two tribal men who were beaten to death by a mob over the suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh. "Last night, police received information that 15-20 men thrashed two tribal men after they were caught with cow meat. Both of them died today in the morning. FIR in the case has been registered. One person is arrested and three to four people have been detained on suspicion," Kumar Prateek, Superintendent of Police told reporters on Tuesday.

He further informed that three teams have been constituted to nab the remaining accused. "The victims were attacked on suspicion of transporting cows," he added.

Following the incident, people on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Kurai tehsil headquarters. The NH44 was blocked resulting in queuing up of vehicles for several kilometres. Local MLA Arjun Singh Kakodiya also joined the protest against the death of the tribals. Meanwhile, there is a heavy deployment of police personnel in the area. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

